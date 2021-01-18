High-end New York-based jeweler Eliantte hooked Travis Scott up with a sweet new piece in collaboration with artist Takashi Murakami. Eliantte's other clients include Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Young Thug, and the Biebers

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

"Hand Carved Jack Beads With Cactus Pearls Out The Tahiti Ocean Set In The Shells Big Cactus Jack We Went Crazy 'Melted Utopia Dream,'” the jeweler captioned a post on Instagram revealing the jewelry.

"JUST LANDED BACK FROM UTOPIA @cactusjack x @takashipom @travisscott called me from Tokyo to whip something for the squad. A Murakami Original he drew for Trav crested 'Melted Utopia Dream' via Utopia. Paint used from the studio #ShouldaWentToElliot," they added in another post.

Eliantte is a massive jeweler in the music industry. In November they put together an impressive Nipsey Hussle piece commissioned by Roddy Ricch. "Got a lot of new shit, Eliantte chain like the bottom of a ship," Ricch raps on Gunna's track "Cooler Than A Bitch."

A new chain will definitely help Scott cheer up after his favorite NBA team, the Houston Rockets, traded their star player James Harden, earlier this week. "Big steppa" Scott wrote on Instagram with a picture of himself with Harden after the move.