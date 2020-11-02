Roddy Ricch's first major co-sign came from Nipsey Hussle, who featured the rapper on his last single, "Racks In The Middle". Nipsey played a huge part in ushering in a new platform for Roddy, who utilized it perfectly and has become one of the most in-demand rappers in the entire world.

As he continues to dominate 2020, Roddy felt like commissioning a new piece to rock around his neck, hitting up Eliantte and asking for a chain that was representative of his respect for the late Nipsey Hussle.

"I love you big bro @nipseyhussle," wrote Roddy on Instagram Stories, wearing his new diamond-filled necklace. The piece contains a crown of thorns, iced out of course, surrounding a picture of Nipsey.

As shown in a video posted by Eliantte, the piece actually revolves, also memorializing Roddy's friend JNew.

This isn't the first time that Roddy Ricch has shown tribute to Nipsey Hussle as, after the rapper passed away, Roddy got a new face tattoo that says "Prolific", exactly like Nip had.

Roddy recently celebrated a major win, taking home the prize for "Best Hip-Hop Album Of The Year" at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Hit-Boy also recently told a story about Nipsey Hussle crying in the studio while recording one of their songs together, speaking to how much emotional Nip put into his music.

[via]