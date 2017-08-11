Takashi Murakami
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Meets Famed Artist Takashi MurakamiKim Kardashian shares photos of her meeting with a famous artistBy Randy Mitchell
- MusicTravis Scott Gets Young Thug & Roddy Ricch New "Utopia" ChainsTravis Scott is reportedly gifting new chains to everyone he collaborates with on his new album "Utopia", including Roddy Ricch and Young Thug.By Alex Zidel
- Gram6ix9ine Flexes Ridiculous $1 Million Chain6ix9ine won't give up the rainbow aesthetic.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTakashi Murakami Reveals Unrealized Juice WRLD Anime CollabIn an interview with Genius News, Takashi Murakami revealed that the late Juice WRLD had approached him for an anime project weeks prior to his death.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsTakashi Murakami Clears Up Travis Scott "Bootleg" Chain DramaTakashi Murakami reveals he designed Travis Scott's new chains, which were deemed "bootleg" by Ben Baller.By Alex Zidel
- BeefBen Baller Says Travis Scott's New Chains Are "Bootleg"Ben Baller calls out Eliantte for making "bootleg" Takashi Murakami chains for Travis Scott.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureEliantte & Takashi Murakami Link Up For Travis Scott's Newest PieceEliantte collaborates with Takashi Murakami for an impressive new piece for Travis Scott.By Cole Blake
- Gram6ix9ine Adds To His New Look With A New TattooTekashi 6ix9ine gets a famed Takashi Murakami design tattooed on his shoulder.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTakashi Murakami Artwork Is Being Given Away For A Treasure Hunt In ParisA Takashi Murakami piece is being given away in a scavenger hunt in Paris.By Cole Blake
- TVKanye West & Kid Cudi Reveal "Kids See Ghosts" Animated TV Show"Kids See Ghosts" is getting animated with voices by Kanye West and Kid Cudi.By Rose Lilah
- StreetwearSupreme Set To Release New Box Logo Tee For COVID-19 ReliefSupreme is teaming up with Takashi Murakami for a special COVID-19 relief box logo tee.By Alexander Cole
- GramBen Baller Creates Kid Cudi An Insane Spinning Murakami ChainBen Baller does it again. By Dominiq R.
- StreetwearOVO & Takashi Murakami Reveal Surplus Collection: Release DetailsTakashi Murakami x OVO announce their second collab.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersBillie Eilish Calls Vans "Small D*** Energy" On "Sneaker Shopping"Billie Eilish loves what others hate. By Alexander Cole
- MusicOffset Was Flexing At Paris Fashion WeekOffset was killing it on the runway in Paris.By Alexander Cole
- NewsKanye West's "Obnoxious" Plane Lands In Japan For Takashi Murakami MeetingAn artsy collaboration may be on the way.By Zaynab
- Sneakers50 Cent Roasts 2 Chainz' Custom Versace Sneakers50 Cent is not feeling 2 Chainz' choice of footwear.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Cops Happy-Go-Lucky Flower Modern Art PieceDrake makes moves to fill his dark home with light. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West & Kid Cudi's "Kids See Ghosts" Album Has Arrived"Kids See Ghosts" is now available on streaming services.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTakashi Murakami Describes Kanye West & Kid Cudi's Artwork For "Kids See Ghost"The Japanese artist was surprised when Kanye tweeted out his art.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Teases Murakami Art For "Kids See Ghosts" Album With Kid CudiCould the artist behind "Graduation" also be doing the cover of Kanye and Cudi's upcoming album?By Trevor Smith
- LifeTakashi Murakami Hints At Potential Drake/OVO CollaborationCould Drizzy be joining forces with the Japanese artist? By David Saric
- MusicKanye West & Kid Cudi Link With Takashi Murakami In Japan'Ye and Kid Cudi were hanging out at Takashi Murakami's studio.By Aron A.