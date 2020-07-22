It's been a wild few weeks in hip-hop. In between Kanye West's run for President, Logic's retirement, and more, we almost forgot about the insane situation between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez was arrested on gun charges and, shortly after his release, it was reported that he may have shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Several sources are claiming that he fired the weapon at her as she exited the car, noting that an argument had popped off between him, Megan, and her best friend.

The details are still pretty unclear and Tory has not issued any statements on the matter. His social presence has gone completely dark as the police investigation continues. He is apparently being looked at as the possible gunman, leading Draya Michele to come up with some wild theories about what could have went down.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The media personality is going viral for her take on the Tory and Megan situation, predicting that they had a "Bobby & Whitney" type love that led to shots being fired.

"I predict that they had some sort of Bobby & Whitney love that drove them down this type of road," said Draya. "I'm here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too."

Wait, what? As we try and decipher what the hell Draya is saying here (...who wants to be shot in the foot?), we invite you to go off in the comments about this all.