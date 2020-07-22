Do you remember what the release for Jesus Is King was like? Well, we're hoping that things go a bit smoother for fans this week as Kanye West prepares for the release of DONDA, but his Twitter posts are showing that we may be headed for a bit of a cluster this Friday. If all goes well, Kanye West will deliver his anticipated DONDA at week's end, and on Tuesday (July 21) evening, the rapper repeatedly shared a series of enigmatic tweets that seemed to show tracklists for the record named after his late mother.



Robin Marchant / Stringer / Getty Images

"DONDA: WITH CHILD new album and movie this Friday," Kanye wrote in one post. In another, things turned political as he questioned whether or not he should run for president in this election or the next. "#2020VISION or maybe ‘24. I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???"

Ye didn't share any other thoughts about that latter tweet, but we look forward to what he's crafted for his forthcoming release. Check out Kanye's messages and decipher what you can from the absence of vowels.