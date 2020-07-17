The friendship between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion was well-documented, even in the days leading to their incident on Sunday morning. Several days prior to Megan Thee Stallion's shooting, she and Tory had been hanging out in the pool with Kylie Jenner. Everything seemed fine but now, theories are flying around about what exactly happened in the direct lead-up to the shots ringing off.

Sources close to the situation allegedly claim that Tory fired his weapon at Megan's feet as she tried to exit the car they were both seated in with her best friend. A heated argument had reportedly happened before the shooting.

Although Tory has not been named as a potential suspect, the LAPD is officially looking at the shooting as an attack now. Cops believe that this is a case of assault with a deadly weapon but are not confident that this is attempted homicide.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The LAPD is reportedly looking hard into the possibility that Tory was the gunman in this incident, which would surely result in some hard time for him if charged.

Tory has not addressed the controversy yet. Sources close to him claim that, if he is confirmed to be the shooter by the police, he will claim it was accidental.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

We will keep you updated on any new developments.

