In case you missed it, Bobby Tarantino himself, better known to the adoring masses (and Joe Budden) as Logic, is making his return this coming Friday. And while some fans are skeptical as to whether it will be a triumphant one, it's nice to have him back all the same. Last we heard from the rapper, he was firing off Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, an album that featured appearances from Eminem, Will Smith, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Now, he's getting ready to drop off his new album No Pressure, taking to Instagram to drop off the official tracklist.

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

While the fifteen track endeavor doesn't have any confirmed features, it's likely that Logic will reveal a few surprises closer to the big release. What No Pressure does appear to have, aside from the guiding hand of No I.D. behind the boards, is an abundance of interesting titles. You can check them out for yourself below should you be so inclined.

For those eager for Bobby's return, sound off in the comments -- what would you like to see from the divisive rapper, beyond the vague and cliche desire of a return "old Logic?" And for those still in his corner, how do you feel about his impending retirement from hip-hop music?

1. No Pressure Intro

2. Hit My Line

3. GP4

4. Celebration

5. Open Mic\\Aquarius III

6. Soul Food II

7. Perfect

8. man i is

9. DadBod

10. 5 Hooks

11. Dark Place

12. A2Z

13. Heard Em Say

14. Amen

15. Obediently Yours