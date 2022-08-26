Drake's OVO brand is gearing up to drop a new collection just in time for Fall. On Thursday (August 26) the 6 God's "October's Very Own" clothing brand announced that they'll be dropping a capsule collection dedicated to the Hot Boys. The infamous Louisiana rap group members, B.G., Juvenile, Turk and Lil Wayne, will be memorialized on T-shirts and other memorabilia for the brand's Fall/Winter collection .

October's Very Own Instagram shared images of the collection, writing, "OVO / HOT BOYS. Fall / Winter 2022. Hot Boys Capsule Collection." The collection is set to drop Friday, August 26th on the brand's website.

The Hot Boys, originally formed in 1997, were a staple in hip hop's transition from the North to the South. B.G., Juvenile, Turk and Lil Wayne had three successful albums and a slew of chart topping singles, including "I Need A Hot Girl," "We On Fire," and "Too Hot." Fans can still catch a feature or two from Lil Wayne on their favorite rappers hit song. As for B.G., a judge rejected the rapper's petition for an early release in 2021. In 2012, he was sentenced to fourteen years in prison following for gun possession and witness tampering. B.G. is scheduled to be released in 2024.

Turk recently made headlines in May after claiming that French Montana stole lyrics from "I Need A Hot Girl" for his 2021 song "Handstand" featuring Doja Cat and Saweetie. However, French's team claimed that they purchased the beat and hook and believed they were cleared. Despite the miscommunication, the "Pop That" rapper took measures to correct the situation. Hot Boys member Juvenile tends to keep a low profile when he's not cranking out the hits. Back in July, he received his flowers from hip-hop legend Scarface who placed him at number 16 on his list of top 25 emcees of all time.

Check out OVO's Hot Boys Capsule collection, available Friday, August 26.