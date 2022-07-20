If you didn't already have something to argue about this evening, the internet has submitted an offering. Another "Top" list has been making the rounds online, and at this point, people are used to Hip Hop creating a stir when posts like these go viral. We know all too well the debates that are sparked by someone's opinion regarding the best artists in the game, and this time, we're taking a look at the "Top 25 Southern Emcees [of] All-time" courtesy of According to Hip Hop.

To begin, some social media users took issue with the word "emcee" being used, as not every rapper is an emcee. However, that was a minor topic of discussion as the list itself created an uproar.



We'll start at the bottom and work our way up, and that shows Pastor Troy as #25. He took that spot, it seems, as an afterthought, because Jeezy initially held the position until he was crossed off of the list altogether. Making our way up, next comes Killer Mike at #24, Quavo at #23, 2 Chainz at #22, Big KRIT at #21, and closing out the 20s is Curren$y.

Mystikal was able to snag #17, Project Pat at #10, Bun B landed at #14, Andre 3000 was at #9 just below his Outkast groupmate Big Boi who made #7, and just above him at #6 was Rick Ross.

We'll let you take a look at the list in its entirety below, including the #1 spot which sparked the most conversations.

Scarface Lil Wayne T.I. Pusha T J. Cole Rick Ross Big Boi Future André 3000 Project Pat Pimp C MJG Eightball Bun B Cee-Lo Green Juvenile Mystikal Ludacris Gucci Mane Curren$y Big KRIT 2 Chainz Quavo Killer Mike Pastor Troy (crossed out Jeezy)

