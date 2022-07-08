Drake's OVO brand has come through with some pretty incredible collaborations over the years. They have worked with sports teams, other brands, and individuals to bring fans some high-quality streetwear that merges the OVO aesthetic with something everyone is already familiar with.

Now, October's Very Own is working with former heavyweight champion and boxing legend, Mike Tyson. The brand recently took to Instagram where they unveiled a promotional video in which we see Mike's early days as a boxer, as well as his present-day self. In the contemporary shots, Tyson is wearing his OVO collab, and there is no doubt the former boxer has quite a bit of drip.

As you can see from the Instagram posts below, there are some very impressive pieces to be found here. Most notably, there is a coach's jacket that has an OVO owl patch on the left side, all while a "Tyson Vs. OVO" insignia is placed on the right. Other pieces include t-shirts, a hoodie, shorts, and a baseball cap.

Tyson's look works very well with the OVO branding, and we're sure boxing fans and streetwear enthusiasts will come together on this most recent capsule.









All of the pieces dropped today, and they can be found online at the OVO webstore, as well as in-store OVO locations.