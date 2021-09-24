Last week, we were spoiled when Drake gave us a myriad of sports-related pics and videos including a flick with Logan Paul, a clip of him hooping down in Miami and a short video of the Toronto rapper sharpening up his boxing skills.

This week, Drake has vowed to never post again.

After esteemed boxer Gervonta Davis took to Instagram to share a video of his training routine and showed off some of the fastest hands the sport has to offer, The Six God threw in the towel.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

"I promise to never post again," @champagnepapi dropped in Davis' comment section.

Davis, being a good sport, re-assured Drake, letting him know "you did great my brotha," but we all know the damage had been done.

Drake has never been shy about showing his admiration for athletes and hinting at a deep-down desire that maybe, just maybe, he wishes he was an athlete "playing in a sport where we getting rings" because he "wouldn't have space on either hand for anything," but it seems that Davis' hands knocked the Certified Lover Boy down a rung or two.

Obviously all of this is in jest and, after Davis' scary plane crash just over a month ago, it is good to see the boxer back to work and looking as strong and as fast as ever. Comparing his video and Drake's video from last week lends to a bit of hilarious comedy but we all know that Drake would never get in the ring.

Check out Drake's new NOCTA Golf Collection, dedicated to the man who introduced him to the game here, and let us know what you think of the playful quips between the rapper and boxer in the comments.