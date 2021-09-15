Based on nearly every line included on Drake's Certified Lover Boy, the Toronto rapper has everything he could ever ask for. The more important question, however, is Drake everything he wants to be?

It's no secret that Drake wants to be an athlete. The old adage is that rappers want to be ballplayers and ballplayers want to be rappers and Drake often proves that to be true. From suiting up with the University of Kentucky and running through layup lines, to tearing his ACL hooping last year, to lines like "I wish that I was playing in a sport where we were getting rings, I wouldn't have space on either hand for anything," from 2019's "Omerta," Aubrey has always made his love for sports clear and has openly yearned to feel the success the world's greatest athletes feel.

And, despite the fact that it will never happen, Drake will never stop trying to prove himself as an athlete.

In a video posted to Instagram we can see that Drizzy is getting his hands READY. Whether it's the rapper wanting to be an athlete or everybody else wanting to take a shot at the throne, it's obvious Drake's been in the lab. Rocking a Nike headband, the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper goes through a couple of drills with a sparring partner and ends the video throwing some aggressive right hands.

It's a long, long, long shot that we would ever see him in the ring but with all the recent buzz surrounding celebrity boxing matches, Drake had to at least jump in and give us a quick video of him gloves laced-up and working hard. We'll see if anything more comes from this but in the meantime, go check out Drake and Nike's newest NOCTA drop, featuring an entire golf collection.