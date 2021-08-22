Gervonta Davis is one of the best boxers in the world right now and after his last win, many are hoping for some even bigger fights in the not-so-distant future. Davis is one of those exciting young talents that is helping to resurrect the sport of boxing and if he continues on this trajectory, he could very well become one of the GOATs.

Over this past weekend, Davis suffered a fairly traumatic experience as he and his team were about to fly out on a private jet. According to TMZ, the plane had an engine malfunction while trying to take off, and it forced the pilot to crash land. Luckily, the plane wasn't far off the ground, so everyone on board was safe and sound.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Davis ended up documenting the aftermath of the incident on Instagram Live, and while he was doing just fine, you could tell he was at least just a bit shaken up. In an Instagram post, Davis acknowledged that had the crash been worse, he could have died. Needless to say, Davis and his team are thankful that everything worked out in their favor.

While flying is statistically much safer than driving, it still comes with its risks. Regardless, we are glad that Davis came out of this okay, and we hope he and his team get the rest they need following what was a death-defying incident.

