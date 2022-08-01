It looks like the highly-anticipated Young Money reunion in Toronto will not be going down on Aug. 1st, as initially scheduled. Drake announced that tonight's festivities with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj in Toronto will be rescheduled after he tested positive for COVID-19. The rapper explained that he'll reschedule the festival as soon as he tests negative, though he hasn't suggested when that could be.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID and the Young Money reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible. I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the COVID)," he wrote.

The rapper's OVO Fest activities kicked off on Thursday with All Canadian North Stars show highlighting the historical hip-hop and R&B acts that paved the way for Canada's music scene. On Friday, Chris Brown and Lil Baby's One Of Them Ones show in Toronto was included as part of the OVO Fest schedule.

Stay tuned for more updates on OVO Fest and check out Drake's post below.