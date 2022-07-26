Drake is paying homage to the legends that paved the way for him and many other Canadian artists this Thursday in Toronto. The rapper finally unveiled the line-up for the All-Canadian North Stars show to kick off October World Weekend. The forthcoming show will honor many of the biggest artists to emerge from Canada such as rap pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes, Kardinal Offishall, Chocolair, and K-os. Other performers include former 106 & Park host Keshia Chanté, Shawn Desman, Saukrates, Jully Black, and The Rascalz.



John Phillips/Getty Images

"A celebration of the music that paved the way for all of us," Drake wrote in the caption of the post.

Tickets for the event go on sale at noon EST on July 26th. The event will take place at History Music Venue which Drake launched in partnership with Live Nation in 2021.

October World Weekend will host three events during Caribana weekend. Following the All-Canadian All Stars event, Drake will also host Chris Brown and Lil Baby's One Of Them Ones tour date in Toronto. Monday August 1st will mark the official return of OVO Festival with the highly-anticipated Young Money reunion with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

The rapper recently revealed that he's trying to bring OVO Fest around the world in 2023 for the official 10 year anniversary. We'll keep you posted on more updates surrounding OVO Fest.