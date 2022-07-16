Word of the return of Drake's OVO Fest for the first time since 2019 caused plenty of excitement to start spreading around online back in May, though once fans saw the ticket prices yesterday (July 15), they were decidedly less enthused about the upcoming event.

One of the most enticing parts about this year's lineup is the Young Money reunion of Drizzy, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj on Monday, August 1st, though the Barbz are going to have to cough up upwards of $700CAD each if they want to see the Queen of Rap perform with her friends in Toronto.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After tickets went on sale earlier this weekend, social media users were quick to share screenshots of the prices listed on Live Nation, not at all holding back on voicing their shock and disappointment.

For General Admission (aka lawn seating), prices were listed at $750.19 each as of yesterday morning. Better tiers, like General Admission Floor and sectioned seating range from $1,775 to nearly $2,100.

"Charging $750 for tickets to sit on the grass at OVO Fest is f*cking wild," one user ranted.





"$1,200 for OVO Fest tickets? I better f*ck Wayne, I better f*ck Drake," and "After seeing these OVO Fest prices, Drake can stay in jail for a bit, [I don't care]," others joked.

Speaking of jail, in case you missed it, just a few days ago false rumours began spreading around online about an alleged arrest in Sweden involving the 6ix God – read more about that here, and check out Twitter's reaction to the 2022 OVO Fest ticket prices below.

