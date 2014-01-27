Saukrates is an undisputed veteran in the Canadian hip-hop music scene, active since the independent release of his debut album Still Caught Up in 1994. Throughout his 20-year career, the emcee / singer / songwriter / musician / producer has worked with the likes of Drake, Redman, Nelly Furtado, MethodMan, Kardinal Offishall, Andreena Mill, Masta Ace, Xzibit and more, and continues to put much work in. Most recently, he collaborated with fellow Canadian spitter Choclair on the track "Heroes", which was included on C4ENT's early 2014 album Let's Be Friends. Stay tuned for updates on his career. Oh yeah, he's also a member of Redman's Gilla House collective.