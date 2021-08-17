The well-known symptoms of COVID-19 are a loss of taste and smell, chills, fever, and more. However, according to Drake, the virus can also cause your hair to grow in "weird," revealing that he contracted the coronavirus and using it as an excuse for a picture that fans have been trolling.

A photo of Drake recording for Certified Lover Boy has been picking up traction on social media, with fans clowning the Toronto native for the choppy heart design in his hair. According to the artist himself, he's having the design fixed, but it grew in weird because he contracted COVID-19.

"I had Covid," said Drake in an Instagram comment. "That shit grew in weird I had to start again, it's coming back don't diss."

The photo is from a few weeks ago, so it seems that Drake has fully recovered after catching COVID-19. He hasn't spoken about the symptoms he experienced or his battle with the virus.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Recently, rapper Jim Jones also revealed that he contracted the virus, telling all of his followers to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds. He is recovering, as well.

Some fans have been joking that Drake's COVID diagnosis will only lead to further delays for his long-awaited studio album release, but we're only hoping that he recovers fully and doesn't have any long-term side effects from the virus. Check out his comment below.