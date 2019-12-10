Twitter chimes in with their year-end lists.
It's year-end roundup season! It's time to look back on 2019 and reflect on what defined the year and why. We made our own contributions to the conversation with our #HOTNEW19 campaign. We listed the hottest songs, the hottest hip-hop albums and the hottest R&B albums of the year. Spoiler alert: we got some more recaps coming. In the meantime, you could check out Twitter's #ThisHappened in 2019 stats (encompassing January 1 to November 15). Drake, Rihanna, Cardi B, Beyoncé & Kanye West were among the top trending musicians and one could predict that will remain the case in years to come. Aside from analytics regarding entertainment and sports, Twitter also revealed that the ridiculous attempt to get that photo of an egg to be the most retweeted tweet of all-time did not break the record, but was the most retweeted of the year (957.6K).
Most Tweeted about musicians:
BTS
Drake
Rihanna
Cardi B
Beyoncé
Kanye West
Billie Eilish
Lady Gaga
Most Tweeted about movies:
The Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Joker (2019)
Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Lion King (2019)
Weathering With You (天気の子)
Captain Marvel
IT Chapter 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (before the premiere)
Frozen 2
Most Tweeted about TV shows:
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Simpsons
La Casa de Papel
Grey's Anatomy
Love Island
Catfish: The TV Show
Family Guy
The Walking Dead
Narcos
Most Tweeted about actors:
Tom Holland
Chris Evans
Zendaya
Robert Downey Jr.
Cameron Boyce
Keanu Reeves
Chris Hemsworth
Kanna Hashimoto
Mark Ruffalo
Most Tweeted about sports teams:
FC Barcelona
Real Madrid CF
Manchester United
Liverpool FC
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus FC
Manchester City
AFC Ajax
Flamengo
Los Angeles Lakers
Most Tweeted about female athletes:
Megan Rapinoe
Serena Williams
Naomi Osaka
Alex Morgan
Simone Biles
Becky Lynch
Marta
Ronda Rousey
Maria Sharapova
Katelyn Ohashi
Most Tweeted about male athletes:
Neymar
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Kawhi Leonard
Kobe Bryant
Tom Brady
Kylian Mbappe
Keisuke Honda
Antonio Brown