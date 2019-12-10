It's year-end roundup season! It's time to look back on 2019 and reflect on what defined the year and why. We made our own contributions to the conversation with our #HOTNEW19 campaign. We listed the hottest songs, the hottest hip-hop albums and the hottest R&B albums of the year. Spoiler alert: we got some more recaps coming. In the meantime, you could check out Twitter's #ThisHappened in 2019 stats (encompassing January 1 to November 15). Drake, Rihanna, Cardi B, Beyoncé & Kanye West were among the top trending musicians and one could predict that will remain the case in years to come. Aside from analytics regarding entertainment and sports, Twitter also revealed that the ridiculous attempt to get that photo of an egg to be the most retweeted tweet of all-time did not break the record, but was the most retweeted of the year (957.6K).

Most Tweeted about musicians:

    1. BTS

    2. Ariana Grande

    3. Drake

    4. Rihanna

    5. Cardi B

    6. Justin Bieber

    7. Beyoncé

    8. Kanye West

    9. Billie Eilish

    10. Lady Gaga

Most Tweeted about movies:

  1. The Avengers: Endgame

  2. Toy Story 4

  3. Joker (2019)

  4. Spider-Man: Far From Home

  5. The Lion King (2019)

  6. Weathering With You (天気の子)

  7. Captain Marvel

  8. IT Chapter 2

  9. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (before the premiere)

  10. Frozen 2

Most Tweeted about TV shows:

  1. Game of Thrones

  2. Stranger Things

  3. The Simpsons

  4. La Casa de Papel  

  5. Grey's Anatomy

  6. Love Island

  7. Catfish: The TV Show

  8. Family Guy

  9. The Walking Dead

  10. Narcos 

Most Tweeted about actors

  1. Tom Holland

  2. Chris Evans

  3. Zendaya

  4. Robert Downey Jr.

  5. Cameron Boyce

  6. Keanu Reeves

  7. Chris Hemsworth

  8. Kanna Hashimoto

  9. Jennifer Lopez

  10. Mark Ruffalo

Most Tweeted about sports teams:

  1. FC Barcelona

  2. Real Madrid CF

  3. Manchester United

  4. Liverpool FC

  5. Paris Saint-Germain

  6. Juventus FC

  7. Manchester City

  8. AFC Ajax

  9. Flamengo

  10. Los Angeles Lakers

Most Tweeted about female athletes:

  1. Megan Rapinoe

  2. Serena Williams

  3. Naomi Osaka

  4. Alex Morgan

  5. Simone Biles

  6. Becky Lynch

  7. Marta

  8. Ronda Rousey

  9. Maria Sharapova

  10. Katelyn Ohashi

Most Tweeted about male athletes:

  1. Neymar

  2. Lionel Messi

  3. Cristiano Ronaldo

  4. LeBron James

  5. Kawhi Leonard

  6. Kobe Bryant

  7. Tom Brady

  8. Kylian Mbappe

  9. Keisuke Honda

  10. Antonio Brown