musicians
- Pop CultureFuture Tells Roddy Ricch Fans Don't Want Him To Find LoveIn the latest issue of Musicians on Musicians, Future explains to Roddy Ricch why his fans don't want him to find love.By Ellie Spina
- MusicKeyshia Cole Returns To Instagram After Deactivation Prompted By O.T. GenasisKeyshia Cole is readying new music. By Noah C
- MusicJuicy J Invites Artists & Musicians To Join His Production TeamJuicy J has officially opened the door. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureDrake, Rihanna & Cardi B Among The Most Tweeted About Musicians Of 2019Twitter chimes in with their year-end lists. By Noah C
- SportsLeBron James, Quavo, 2 Chainz & More Party It Up At Uninterrupted EventThe party was hosted after the ESPYs.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRuss Accuses The Music Industry Of Taking Advantage Of Black YouthRuss took to Twitter to spread some knowledge last night.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLudacris Gives Advice To Aspiring Artists: "Don't Take Nothin' Personal"He said Rule #1 is to get out yo' feelings.By Erika Marie
- MusicSpotify To Allow Artists To Upload Stories With SongsThe 24-hour story feature is a social media favourtie. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentForbes List Of Highest-Paid Celebrities: Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z & MoreThe list includes Judge Judy, Jackie Chan, Will Smith and others.By Zaynab
- MusicGoldLink Stuns NPR With Heartfelt Tiny Desk Mini ConcertPeep GoldLink's acoustic rendering of Kaytranada & Steve Lacy production. By Devin Ch
- MusicNas Pens Powerful Open Letter For Black History MonthNas pays homage to the great ones who came before him. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGrammy President to Female Artists: "Step Up" Your GameAccording to the president, women need to elevate themselves to their male counterparts.
