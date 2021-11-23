While fans patiently wait for Drake and Future to drop any hints that What A Time To Be Alive 2 is ever going to happen, the "Life Is Good" rappers continue to show their support for each other whenever they can.

From 2011's "Tony Montana" to 2013's "Love Me" to 2020's "Desires," the connection between the two runs deep, and in the years since collaborating on 2015's original What A Time To Be Alive, Drizzy and Pluto have gone out of their ways to celebrate each other on countless occasions.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

This year alone, Future recognizedDrake when "Life Is Good" went 8X platinum, the pair came together for Future's first #1 record on "Way 2 Sexy," prompting Drake to gift him a rare Richard Mille watch. The two performed together at London's Wireless Festival in September and then again in Miami during a J. Cole concert. Most recently Drake rented out an Atlanta Dave & Busters for Future's 38th birthday party, and even took on some extra responsibilities during the celebration.

In a video posted by bartender Samantha Prestidge, Drake approaches the bar and starts to make drinks for himself. After refusing help from a bartender, Drizzy pours multiple drinks out of a makeshift margarita shaker situation and assures the bar staff — "I'm good!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SP ð (@samanthaprestidge)

Drake was also seen smoking hookah and jamming to Future songs as a myriad of celebrities enjoyed the array of games at Dave & Buster's.

