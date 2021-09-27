Though their styles are certainly different on paper, Drake and Future have found creative common ground and forged a lasting hip-hop partnership. In 2015, they came together to deliver their first (and only) collaborative album What A Time To Be Alive, a project that gave us such memorable hits as "Digital Dash," "Jumpman," and "Diamonds Dancing."

Beyond that album, Future and Drake have linked on such collaborations as the runaway hit "Life Is Good," "Where Ya At," "Way 2 Sexy" (which they recently performed at a J. Cole concert), "Blue Faces," and more. In fact, many have remained hopeful that they would one day reunite for another studio album, as What A Time To Be Alive 2 has been frequently teased on occasion.

Now, Drizzy has taken his friendship with Future to another level, celebrating their recent number one on the Billboard charts by blessing The WIZRD with a rare Richard Mille watch. Future took to Instagram to show off the new addition to his collection, along with some words of gratitude to his collaborator. "Appreciate it @champagnepapi," writes Future, flexing the elaborate timepiece. "Demon time 1 of 1 joint."

At this point, gifting watches and lavish jewelry is a hip-hop staple, and one often used to express gratitude and camaraderie; left we forget the time Gunna was hospitalized and received "get well soon Audemar Piguet watches" from Young Thug. One has to wonder if Future will return the favor -- keep a watchful eye and find out.