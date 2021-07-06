Gunna has been hospitalized for unknown reasons. The rapper shared an Instagram story indicating that he has been, at least for a time, bed-ridden. It remains unclear as to whether or not he has been released, though it would appear as if he spent some of his stay in good company.

The YSL rapper was visited by his longtime friend and collaborator Young Thug, who offered him a kingly gift to ease the pain. As revealed in a wholesome clip on Instagram, Thugger copped his friend not one, but four new Audemars Piguet watches. Gunna seemed thrilled by his new acquisitions, thanking his "twinski" for his generosity. "I think I'm feeling better already," he writes, showing off the latest addition to his collection -- which only recently received a shiny new Cartier.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

We can only hope that Gunna's road to recovery is a smooth one, and that the condition that drove him to hospitalization isn't a dire one. At the very least, he appears to be enjoying the programming slate that E! has to offer, a lineup that includes talk shows and the 2009 Vince Vaughn comedy Couple's Retreat. And while time may slow to an undeniable crawl in a hospital room, Thugger's recovery gifts ensure that Gunna will be able to track every passing minute in style.

Be sure to show some love to Gunna in the comments section, and stay tuned for further updates on the melodic rapper's road to recovery.