Back in January, the year was off to such a great start. The rap game was buzzing with new music from Eminem, Young Nudy, and a What A Time To Be Alive reunion from Drake and Future. In fact, their single "Life Is Good" seems almost naive in retrospect, considering how quickly the global situation plummetted shortly thereafter. Still, that hasn't stopped it from remaining a fan favorite, so much so that the duet has since reached a major YouTube milestone -- no surprise really, given the pedigree of the names involved.

As of now, Drake and Future's Life Is Good has become the first music video to surpass one billion views on YouTube. A truly impressive number, given how far ahead it currently sits compared to fellow hit singles like Roddy Ricch's "The Box," DaBaby's "Rockstar," and Eminem's "Godzilla." Though it's no secret both Drake and Future are commercial juggernauts on their own, together the pair appear truly unstoppable. So much so that a sequel to their 2015 collaboration album would likely break all manner of records, especially if "Life Is Good" remains a part of it.

As this damnable adventure that is 2020 winds to a close, Drake and Future's latest milestone raises an interesting question. Are numbers alone enough to establish a track as a bonafide "song of the year" contender? If so, look for "Life Is Good" to be an ironic frontrunner when the discussion ultimately kicks off. Are you still bumping this one?