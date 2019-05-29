It feels like a tradition at this point. Somewhere down the line, a producer and/or close-knit source begins teasing What A Time To Be Alive 2, prompting all matter of rampant speculation. It's easy to chalk things up to mere wishful thinking, were a compelling case not being built up as we speak. Today, Freebandz in-house producer ATL Jacob played a pivotal role in stoking the fires of hype, thanks to a no-doubt deliberate late night Instagram story.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The story featured a photo of Jacob's hard drive, which happened to be storing dozens of audio files, many of which featured ambiguous names. Yet ner the bottom are at least eight files titled "FUT X DRA," dated from May 23rd. Above are several more reading FBG, an acronym for "FreeBand Gang," which may very well signal a body of work from Future's crew. Yet given that nothing concrete has surfaced surrounding WATTBA, it's likely that Jacob's reveal will act as confirmation that it does, at the very least, exist. As for how close we are to completion, that's anybody's guess.

Given that it's been a minute since we've heard from Drake and Future (aka JIMMY HNDRXX) a sequel would likely serve as a welcome return. Are you anticipating this project? Perhaps, should Toronto fare admirably in the NBA Finals, Drake will feel compelled to make good on the album's title and drop off a surprise release. After all, Future did recently scrub his Instagram clean, a telltale sign that a storm's a-brewing.