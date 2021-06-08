We haven't heard any updates regarding Drake's highly-anticipated upcoming album Certified Lover Boy in a while. The album was initially announced to be released at the beginning of this year but after Drake sustained a serious knee injury, he pushed back the release to focus on his recovery. He appears to be feeling much better, getting back in the studio in recent months and continuing his mysterious rollout. As the world speculates on when Drake plans on dropping the album, he continues to keep fans interested with possible teasers on who we can expect to hear from as features, including his frequent collaborators Future and Metro Boomin.

On Monday night, Drake hit the studio with Future and Metro Boomin, posting pictures on his Instagram account. Posting wizard and owl emojis as his caption, the trio of superstar musicians seemed to be thinking hard about something, possibly working on the perfect hook to their song together.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Historically, Future, Drake, and Metro Boomin teamed up on What A Time To Be Alive. There have been heavy rumors that Drake and Future might be planning on recording a sequel soon, and these photos will only serve to fuel that fire.

In the comments, everyone from Mark Wahlberg to Supah Mario is stating how excited they are about the reunion. "Can I get on??" asked Wahlberg. "Nostalgia! Very excited for this," said producer Supah Mario. "Here we go!!!!" added DJ Paul.

What do you think we could expect from this? Will the song appear on Certified Lover Boy? Or are these two plotting something bigger?