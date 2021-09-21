Sometimes it feels like Drake and Future are the perfect fit. Their sounds, their lifestyles, their impressive jewelry collections -- all of it comes together seamlessly and last night, Drizzy gave us a glimpse at just how far back their connection goes.

Posting a pic to his IG story with the brain exploding emoji, we see the What A Time To Be Alive pair chilling in the studio in what now seems like another life. In the original post by Chubbie Baby, he explains he took the pic of Drake and Future at Triangle Sound Studios in Atlanta all the way back in 2012. And based on Drake looking like he just came off the set of the "I'm On One" video and Future's big, thick-rimmed glasses, that 2012 timestamp makes sense.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It also makes sense that Drizzy took to IG with this pic last night. Despite being a couple hours late, it can be assumed that the sixth anniversary of What A Time To Be Alive had something to do with the Certified Lover Boy digging back through the archives to find this throwback. Six years ago, two artists coming off two of the more insane runs in recent history (Drake with If You're Reading This It's Too Late and a huge W in the Meek Mill beef;Future coming off his Monster, Beast Mode, 56 Nights mixtape run which he capped with DS2) came together to bless us with a joint tape which featured insane records like "Jumpman" and "Big Rings" as well as the very toxic yet fan favorite, "Diamonds Dancing."

It really had us all thinking What A Time To Be Alive and apparently Drizzy was in those same feels last night. It's always cool to see artists look back on where they were and how far they've come and after the major successes that both Pluto and The Six God have had on their own and together, it feels even more special when artists of this stature make those same efforts. Rumors about a What A Time sequel have been swirling for some years now but despite the two linking up on two CLB tracks, "N 2 Deep" and Billboard #1 record "Way 2 Sexy," neither rapper has confirmed anything about a second joint tape.

What do you think of Drizzy's throwback? Did you like early 2010s Drake and Future more than 2021 Drake and Future or are you messing with the new stuff the most? Let us know in the comments.