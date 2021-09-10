While standing in front of a "Hey Wireless The Boy Is Home" sign, Drake gave London's Wireless Festival audience the biggest surprise of the show. Certified Lover Boyhas continued to climb the charts as it stacks massive streaming numbers in its first week, so it was only fitting that Drizzy and his team turn up in one of the rapper's favorite cities.

Future was performing at the festival before he brought out one of his longtime collaborators and good friends, causing the crowd to go absolutely wild.



Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Before starting the performance Drake said, "I'ma tell you something. I don't even remember what this sh*t feels like. I just want to take this in, all these beautiful people in the audience. We love you so much. We miss you so much." He then mentioned that it had been some time, about two years since he had been able to grace the stage. It was clear that Drake is ready for the pandemic to end.

"We wrote a lot of songs that we played in our crib or in our studio that we never got to do in front of y'all." Drizzy and Future performed tracks including "Life is Good" and their most recent collaboration, "Way 2 Sexy." Check out clips from the performance below.