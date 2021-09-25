Tours are finally back in action this fall. J. Cole's back on the road alongside Morray and 21 Savage in support of his latest album, The Off-Season. The tour kicked off last night in Miami, and things couldn't have been better for fans in attendance. Not only did Druski offer a hilarious opening act, while Morray and 21 Savage performed fan favorites, but Cole had a few friends that he brought along on stage.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Drake and Future were among the two massive names to grace the stage last night in Miami. The two joined Cole during his set where they set it off with their recently dubbed #1 single, "Way 2 Sexy" off of Certified Lover Boy. Then, Drake blessed the fans with a performance of 2020's hit single, "Laugh Now Cry Later." It will certainly be hard to top the two guests he brought out on stage last night but there's no doubt that he has some other surprise guests for future set dates.

One of the most memorable parts of Drake's cameo was the incredible praise that he had for J. Cole. The rapper offered a response to Cole's bars on "Heaven's EP" where he rapped, "Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me / Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them ni**as is superstars to me."

"You know, you did that 'Pipe Down' freestyle the other day. You was sayin' in the freestyle that they gave you the bronze or whatever, me and Kendrick [Lamar]...I just want you to understand something. You are genuinely, without a doubt, one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic," Drake told Cole.

Dreamville's Ibrahim H. reflected on the legendary evening on Twitter. "What a night. First night of the tour, what a way to kick it off Miami energy was insane. Shout out to @JColeNC @21savage @morrayda1 @Bas @Druski2Funny @1future & @Drake for setting The Off-Season Tour off right. Orlando you next," he tweeted.