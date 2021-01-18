Future may be a relatively guarded artist, but he remains loyal to those in his circle. And while he has collaborated with no shortage of like-minded rappers throughout his storied career, one of his most successful collaborators is none other than Drake, with whom he dropped the collaborative project What A Time To Be Alive in 2015. Since then, the pair have reunited for collaborations like "Blue Tint" on Scorpion and the massive single "Life Is Good" off Future's recent High Off Life album.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Drake made history as the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify, a testament to the vast scope of his popularity. Given how undeniably impressive the milestone accomplishment really is, it's no surprise to see Future emerging to share some kind words for his collaborator - especially given that the aforementioned "Life Is Good" has been officially certified eight times platinum by the RIAA.

"50 billion streams SHEESH congrats to THE BOY," tweets Future, adding an Owl emoji to more effectively represent Drizzy's OVO movement. It's clear that Future, no stranger to gargantuan streaming numbers himself (as of now, he holds over fifty gold and platinum plaques to his name), appreciates everything his What A Time partner brings to the table. Here's hoping that the pair can make good on delivering their oft-teased sequel project, and who knows -- perhaps Future will be hitting a major milestone of a similar nature in the near future.

We'd like to echo Future's words below with a sincere congrats to "THE BOY" -- fifty billion streams on one of the major DSPs is no easy feat.