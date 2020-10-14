Future & Drake's "Life Is Good" Goes 7X Platinum

Few songs have proven to be as captivating as Drake and Future's early-year duet "Life Is Good," despite a title that feels sadly ironic given everything that transpired in the damnable year of 2020. And yet the people continue to return to the infectious single -- perhaps for solace, perhaps for a gentle reminder of simpler times. Either way, the track has easily been elevated into a strong contender for the biggest song of the year, especially when factoring in the staggering numbers.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

A few days ago, "Life Is Good" was officially certified seven times platinum, making it one of the year's biggest singles as far as the RIAA is concerned. Clearly, the track's momentum shows no sign of slowing down, as evidenced by the video's recent achievement of surpassing one billion views on YouTube. Insofar as direct competition, only Roddy Ricch's "The Box" seems to have a chance at matching the tally of "Life Is Good." Were it released earlier, it's possible that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" might have posed a threat -- though as of now, it's currently platinum.

Simply put, there's an easy-to-follow formula at play here. Drake, good. Future, good. Drake and Future, good. Between their respective fanbases and the undeniable nostalgia for What A Time To Be Alive (along with the vain hope of an oft-teased sequel), it's likely that "Life Is Good" will continue to rake in the plaques for the foreseeable future.