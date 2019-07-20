NBA 2K joins forces with Steve Stoute's UnitedMasters initiative in unveiling the "NBA 2K20 soundtrack."
The NBA 2K20 soundtrack was unveiled this afternoon at ComplexCon in Chicago, Illinois. In actuality, the tracklisting is only 30/50 songs deep, the remaining 20 spots subject to a talent search orchestrated by Steve Stoute's UnitedMasters consortium. In speaking with Billboard about the initiative, Stoute labeled this particular unveiling "a centerpiece of culture and sports for the gaming community," to which he stands proudly, the project's main architect, curator.
Boasting a ton fan favorites such as JID's "Skrawberries," EarthGang's "Proud Of U" and Nipsey Hussle's "Grinding All My Life," the proto soundtrack for NBA 2K20 has been made available on Spotify in its current order of sequence, 1-through-30.
NBA 2K20's Preliminary Soundtrack
Skrawberries - JID, BJ The Chicago Kid
Hear Me Calling - Juice WRLD
Proud of U - Earth Gang, Young Thug
Mansa Musa - Cardi B
Legacy - Offset, Travis Scott, 21 Savage
I Can't Get Enough - Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, J Balvin
Whoa - XXXTENTACION
200 MpH - Bad Bunny, Diplo, Nitti Gritti
Run it Down - Jay Prince
Big Shot - Gunna
Dribble2Much - Dribble2Much, Problem
MC's Act Like They Don't Know - KRS One
Swishhh - Dribble2Much
Down - Run the Jewels
Butterfly - Cousin Stizz
Sandra's Rose - Drake
Play With Ya - Deezy
Audio - Sia
Win - Q Da Fool, Kenny Beats
My Boi - TroyBoi Remix - Billie Eilish, TroyBoi
11 Minutes - Yungblud, Halsey, Travis Barker
We Did It - 1K Phew, WHATUPRG
Wow. Remix - Post Malone, Tyga, Roddy Ricch
Beautiful Smile - Saba, IDK
I Don't Need No Help - NLE Choppa
I'm Dope - Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt
Grinding All My Life - Nipsey Hussle
Maintain - Belly, NAV
Uptown Vibes - Meek Mill, Fabulous, Anuel AA
Goat Talk - T-Pain, Lil Wayne
365 Remix - Zedd, Katy Perry, Kuuro
Superfly - Blessed
Control - Aaron Taos
Ran Off - Deniro Farrar
Monopoly - Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet
Live Wire - Motely Crue
Giant - Calvin Harris, Rag'n'Bone Man
How Did I Get Here - Offset, J.Cole
Digital - IDK
Superhuman - Campfire, Shane Eli
16 Hours - Higher Brothers
Something To Believe In - Jane Holiday
We Came to Win - Kairo, Sha'Ki
Rodman - Pardison Fontaine
So Sorry - Ray Moon
Back Up - The Siege