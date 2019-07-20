The NBA 2K20 soundtrack was unveiled this afternoon at ComplexCon in Chicago, Illinois. In actuality, the tracklisting is only 30/50 songs deep, the remaining 20 spots subject to a talent search orchestrated by Steve Stoute's UnitedMasters consortium. In speaking with Billboard about the initiative, Stoute labeled this particular unveiling "a centerpiece of culture and sports for the gaming community," to which he stands proudly, the project's main architect, curator.

Boasting a ton fan favorites such as JID's "Skrawberries," EarthGang's "Proud Of U" and Nipsey Hussle's "Grinding All My Life," the proto soundtrack for NBA 2K20 has been made available on Spotify in its current order of sequence, 1-through-30.

NBA 2K20's Preliminary Soundtrack

Skrawberries - JID, BJ The Chicago Kid

Hear Me Calling - Juice WRLD

Proud of U - Earth Gang, Young Thug

Mansa Musa - Cardi B

Legacy - Offset, Travis Scott, 21 Savage

I Can't Get Enough - Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, J Balvin

Whoa - XXXTENTACION

200 MpH - Bad Bunny, Diplo, Nitti Gritti

Run it Down - Jay Prince

Big Shot - Gunna

Dribble2Much - Dribble2Much, Problem

MC's Act Like They Don't Know - KRS One

Swishhh - Dribble2Much

Down - Run the Jewels

Butterfly - Cousin Stizz

Sandra's Rose - Drake

Play With Ya - Deezy

Audio - Sia

Win - Q Da Fool, Kenny Beats

My Boi - TroyBoi Remix - Billie Eilish, TroyBoi

11 Minutes - Yungblud, Halsey, Travis Barker

We Did It - 1K Phew, WHATUPRG

Wow. Remix - Post Malone, Tyga, Roddy Ricch

Beautiful Smile - Saba, IDK

I Don't Need No Help - NLE Choppa

I'm Dope - Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt

Grinding All My Life - Nipsey Hussle

Maintain - Belly, NAV

Uptown Vibes - Meek Mill, Fabulous, Anuel AA

Goat Talk - T-Pain, Lil Wayne

365 Remix - Zedd, Katy Perry, Kuuro

Superfly - Blessed

Control - Aaron Taos

Ran Off - Deniro Farrar

Monopoly - Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet

Live Wire - Motely Crue

Giant - Calvin Harris, Rag'n'Bone Man

How Did I Get Here - Offset, J.Cole

Digital - IDK

Superhuman - Campfire, Shane Eli

16 Hours - Higher Brothers

Something To Believe In - Jane Holiday

We Came to Win - Kairo, Sha'Ki

Rodman - Pardison Fontaine

So Sorry - Ray Moon

Back Up - The Siege

