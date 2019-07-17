Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis recently attended an Xbox event in promotion of NBA 2K20, where he was asked which team he prefers to play with. Spoiler: it's not the Lakers.

According to the 2K20 cover star, he doesn't like playing as himself in the video game. Instead, Davis says he always used to play with either the San Antonio Spurs (when they had Kawhi Leonard) or the Houston Rockets.

"I would never play as the #Lakers because I don’t like playing with myself on 2K. I always used to play with Kawhi and the #Spurs or Houston with James [Harden], Trevor [Ariza]."

With Kawhi now playing for the Clippers, and the Spurs not exactly an exciting 2K team, it looks like AD will be gaming with Harden, Russ and the Rockets in 2K20.

2K Games recently revealed player ratings for the top stars in 2K20, which obviously included both Davis and his teammate, LeBron James. Combined the duo boast an average rating of 95.5, which is the highest in the game, and barely better than the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George whom average a 95 overall.

NBA 2K20 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC starting September 6, but you can pre-order your copy today. Scroll down for a look at the game's Top 10 players, as well as the first teaser trailer.