nba 2k
- SportsLexie Brown Calls Out "NBA 2k24" Over WNBA Face ScansBrown said the devs really didn't try with the WNBA players this year.By Ben Mock
- SportsJamal Murray Bamboozled By 2K RatingThe Denver guard isn't happy about the video game version of himself.By Ben Mock
- SportsThe Best NBA 2K Games, RankedA ranking of the best NBA 2K games of all time. By Ryan Vallejos
- SportsPatrick Beverley Now Has A Higher "2K" Rating Than Russell Westbrook"2K" is doing Russ dirty.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNBA 2K22 Releases Top Player RatingsThe top-rated players in NBA 2K22 have been revealed.By Alex Zidel
- GamingTravis Scott Blessed With Early Copy Of PS5-Ready NBA 2K21Travis Scott is currently in a creative partnership with Sony.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPaul George Roasted For Promising To Improve NBA 2K RatingPaul George can't escape the slander.By Alexander Cole
- GamingPolo G Gets At NBA 2K For Face Scan: "I Know My Nose Big But..."Polo G is not happy with the way his face scan turned out on NBA 2K21, calling out the game for making his nose so big.By Alex Zidel
- GamingNBA 2K21 & UnitedMasters Kick Off Global Soundtrack Contest, "2K Beats: The Search"NBA 2K21 and UnitedMasters are teaming up to give you the chance to have your song featured in NBA 2K21 via the "2K Beats: The Search" competition.By HNHH Staff
- Gaming"NBA 2K21" Rosters & Ratings For Every Player: A Complete ListDo you agree with all the ratings?By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"NBA 2K21" Is Getting A Shooting Update TodayFinding it hard to shoot?By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsNBA 2K21 Price Jumps Higher For PS5 & Xbox Series XNBA 2K21 is currently available for pre-order on next-gen consoles for $70, marking a jump from its previous price point.By Alex Zidel
- SportsZion Williamson Announced As NBA 2K21 Cover Athlete On PS5Zion Williamson has been revealed as the NBA 2K21 cover athlete for next-generation consoles.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNBA 2K21 Addresses Zion Williamson Cover Athlete RumorsZion Williamson was a major part of the NBA 2K21 teaser.By Alexander Cole
- SportsZion Williamson Is Center Stage In NBA 2K21's PS5 RevealZion Williamson is already proving himself to be one of the league's biggest stars.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike & NBA 2K Unveil Their Final Gamer Exclusive ShoeThe Nike Adapt BB 2.0 will be the final prize for NBA 2k20 gamers.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Crashes Bronny's Stream And Surprises Twitch StreamerLeBron James shocked Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, over the weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNBA 2K20 Gives Gamers Black Lives Matter-Related In-Game ClothingNBA 2K is doing their part to promote social justice in light of the murder of George Floyd.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNBA Reportedly Plans To Use NBA 2K Crowd Noise In OrlandoThe NBA is looking to get creative with their comeback plans.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNBA 2K Simulation Crowns NBA Champion & Finals MVPFans haven't been able to watch real basketball so the NBA 2K simulation tournament has been the next best thing.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersDonovan Mitchell Unveils The Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2: DetailsDonovan Mitchell's latest sneaker is already available in NBA 2K's "The Neighborhood" mode.By Alexander Cole