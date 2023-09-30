Lexie Brown Calls Out “NBA 2k24” Over WNBA Face Scans

LA Sparks guard Lexie Brown put NBA 2k24 on blast this week. We've [the WNBA] been in 2k the last two or three times 2ks and everything has been fine. We've gotten face scans, they've made us look okay, yadda yadda yadda. But for whatever reason, this year they said 'fuck the WNBA'. Just look at my player. Just leave us out the game if y'all don't wanna even try," Brown said in a video. She also showed off her in-game model, which looks nothing like her and more like a Black female Gollum.

The WNBA was first added as a playable league in 2k21, where users could play a single season. In subsequent versions, the WNBA was given more parity to the WNBA, with users able to play multiple seasons. However, the complaints about WNBA face scans are sadly nothing new. When the W was first added to the game, fans complained about numerous players looking absolutely nothing like they did in real life. The game has definitely improved over the years. However, it's sad to hear that some of the players involved feel that the game has regressed in this year.

WNBA Playoffs In Full Swing

While Brown has the time to lash out at lazy game devs as the Sparks ended the season 17-23, the WNBA playoffs are in full swing. The Las Vegas Aces booked a return trip to the WNBA Finals after sweeping the Dallas Wings 3-0. Meanwhile, the New York Liberty leads the Connecticut Sun 2-1 in the other semifinal. The Aces are the defending champions after earning their first title last year.

Heading into the season, the expected Finals matchup was Aces-Liberty. The Aces were a stacked title defender while the Liberty spent the offseason building a superteam. The New York franchise added Breanna Stewart, who went on to win MVP for the second time, Courtney Vandersloot, and Jonquel Jones to their roster. The two teams split their four regular season matchups 2-2.

