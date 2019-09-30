It's been a very long time coming but Chris Brown is officially back where he belongs... in the Top Five of the world's most respected music chart. The Virginia-based singer has experienced tons of success on the Billboard Hot 100 and, while his popularity didn't necessarily dip, his songs just weren't performing as well as they used to. We know Breezy as a chart king, continuously finding ways to get his music heard and striving each time a new Hot 100 list comes out. The last ten years have been rocky for Brown, to say the least, but he's back on top now and he can attribute at least some of his success to Drake.

Through their beef-crushing collaboration "No Guidance," both artists are making history by charting at No. 5 on this week's Billboard tally. According to Chart Data, this is the first time CB has seen the inside of the Billboard Hot 100 Top Five in over a decade, noting that the last time he hit so high was in 2008 with "Forever." The track also marks an impressive milestone for Drake, who now clocks his fifteenth Top Five single. This is a new peak for "No Guidance."

Elsewhere in the primary positions stand Lizzo, who remains at the pole spot. Lil Tecca can be found directly in front of Drizzy and Breezy while Post Malone has two appearances in the Top Ten. Listen to "No Guidance" below.