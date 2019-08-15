Drake and Chris Brown's collaboration "No Guidance" arrived just in time to become a certified summer smash. Dropping in mid-June, the collaboration between the former enemies has been getting heavy play this summer. Sure, it was an inevitable hit considering their respective fanbases and the hype after they squashed years of beefing but everyone's been vibing to it. One man in particular recently went viral after sharing his in-car cover which now takes up space on Chris Brown's Instagram page.

Breezy's all for showing love to anyone who's shown him love on social media. He frequently shares clips of people doing choreography to his music but rarely does he share clips of being covering his songs. Earlier today, the singer shared a clip of an older white gentleman who's driving in his whip and belting out the lyrics to the song with more passion than Drake and Chris Brown combined. While he is off-key, you can't hate on a fan.

"MANS HOT!!! MANS DA NEXT XFACTOR," Chris Brown wrote along with several laughing emojis. But it's Drake who had the real praise for the man. "This guy >>>>> Drake," the Canadian rapper wrote.

In related news, Drake has another single on the way that'll be a certified hit. Swae Lee announced their new collaboration, "Won't Be Late" is arriving tonight. Maybe the guy who covered "No Guidance" will pull up with another cover of Drake and Swae's new collab.