When Drake brought out Chris Brown last year on the Aubrey and The Three Migos tour, the two finally squashed a beef that's been going on for years. Mind you, this came after Rihanna admitted that she hasn't been in contact with either one of her exes who presumably were beefing in the first place over her. After squashing their beef, the two have teased new music together but they kept the anticipation high until last week when they unleashed "No Guidance" which now serves as another top 10 single for both artists.

Congratulations are in order for both Drake and Chris Brown as their new collaboration, "No Guidance" launched to number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song hit #4 on the Streaming Songs chart with 28M streams and 15K sold in its first week. This single marks Chris Brown's 15th top 10 single on the chart and Drake's 34th. The single also ties Drake for the second most amount of top 10 singles on the Hot 100 with Madonna holding the record with 38.

"No Guidance" ties two other Chris Brown singles for his highest debuting singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with 2008's "Forever" and Lil Dicky's "Freaky Friday."

Chris Brown and Drake's collaboration is set to appear on Breezy's forthcoming project, INDIGO which is set to arrive later this month. Keep your eyes peeled for that.