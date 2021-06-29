Doja Cat is known for her quirky--and slightly chaotic personality. The 25-year-old California native recently released her third studio album Planet Her, which featured a star-studded line-up of guests like Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA, with additional features from Eve and Gunna on the deluxe edition.

The "Say So" hitmaker also released her The Weeknd-assisted track "You Right" as Planet Her's second single alongside debuting the album. Fresh off the heels of releasing the project, Doja pulled up to BigBoyTV on Tuesday (June 29) to discuss her teeth falling out while eating a cookie, her take on cancel culture, what it was like working with The Weeknd, and more.



Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

At the top of the interview, the rapper-singer explained to Big Boy she had been at the dentist just prior to the interview because her veneers had fallen out while she was eating a cookie.

“They had to make sections of it, as opposed to one whole section to put over the teeth for temporary use,” explained Doja. “And the little pieces started to move a bit because he wanted it to look good. … This side fell out inside of a cookie the other day when I was in the car.” She then tossed the cookie out the window after picking her teeth out of it, but things seemed back to normal in her interview with Big Boy.

Elsewhere, she explained connecting with the XO head honcho, disclosing that she's known him for quite some time and played him a few tracks before he selected "You Right" as the one.

“He’s a good friend of mine. He’s like part of my family, I feel like,” Doja said of the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker. “We met maybe two or three years ago. But he’s the sweetest artist I ever collaborated with—no shade to anybody else. But he is top notch, the sweetest person, and brilliant, very talented. I was like, ‘Who would I be if I didn’t get him on this song or another song I had actually prepared for him?’”

Touching on cancel culture, she divulged on how it's hard for all parties involved. “But I choose to kind of focus on other things. I would rather do other things,” she said. “It’s easy just to open up your phone and look and do all this stuff, but that’s not what’s important. I literally just put out an album and I am so excited, my teeth are new.” Check out the full conversation with Doja above and be sure to tap into Planet Her if you haven't.

