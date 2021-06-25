Doja Cat & The Weeknd Get Flirty In The "You Right" Visual

The single arrived alongside the release of Doja's third LP "Planet Her."

Doja Catreleased her third album Planet Her today (June 25) via RCA Records. The highly-anticipated release from the Grammy-nominated artist boasts features from heavy-hitters like Young Thug, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, JID, and SZA, as well as production credits from Doja herself, Yeti Beats, and others.

Coinciding with the release of the project, the multi-hyphenate also shared the visual for Planet Her's second single, her collaboration with The Weeknd "You Right." The majestic effort from the megastars marks the second time they're connected, the first time being on the remix of the Toronto singer's After Hours cut "In Your Eyes."

In the serene Quentin Deronier-directed visual for "You Right," Doja floats through a glamorous garden filled with Libra visuals that represent her zodiac sign--including an over-the-top hairdo. Elsewhere, Doja and The Weeknd connect with each other in another galaxy, getting flirty with each other as they embrace in the cosmos of Planet Her.

"You Right" is the third track from Doja's new album to receive a visual, following "Need To Know," which featured vocal assistance from Grimes, and "Kiss Me More" with SZA, all exhibiting the same cosmic aesthetic consistent with the project's title.

Check out the visual for Doja Cat and The Weeknd's "You Right"