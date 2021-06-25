Both Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator shared their latest efforts today (June 25). For Doja, Planet Her's rollout began back in April with its SZA-assisted lead single "Kiss Me More." She followed up with the promotional single "Need to Know" in early June before releasing its second single "You Right" with The Weeknd alongside the album.

Tyler began his Call Me If You Get Lost era this month with the release of "Lumberjack" and "WusYaName" before unleashing the full project. The album features appearances from the likes of 42 Digg, NBA YoungBoy, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell, and more. Now that fans have had ample amount of time to stream both efforts, the verdicts are in.

Both Doja and Tyler's efforts are being discussed on social media as Album of the Year Contenders. J. Cole had previously been social media's pick for the coveted award, but as "AOTY" trends on Twitter, both Planet Her and Call Me If You Get Lost are being thrown into the discussions.

"I can confirm that Tyler the Creator’s album is indeed better than J Cole’s album and is now the AOTY," penned one listener. "folks can hate and dickride all they want, this album was phenomenal *chefs kiss,* Tyler was on his shi the whole time and this defo aoty for me, no hesitation," wrote another.



Elsewhere, others praised Doja's third studio album as her best yet. "Planet Her is THAT album this year. it’s aoty and sis did the damn thing. literally no skips… literally. it’s insane to me," wrote one user. Another posed, "#PlanetHer already cleared. Aoty I fear. The cohesiveness, versatility, vocals, aesthetic...the rapping. Oh its a 10/10 album."

Check out more reactions to the projects above and below. If you've already tuned in to both efforts, let us know what you think of the discussion down in the comments.