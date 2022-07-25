Doja Cat Goes Topless For Post Malone's Vibrant "I Like You (A Happier Song)" Music Video

Post Malone and Doja Cat connect in the colorful music video for "I Like You (A Happier Song)."

Earlier this summer, Post Malone released his fourth studio album, twelve carat toothache, and while it was arguably his least well-received record to date, that hasn't stopped Posty from continuing to promote his latest body of work with stunning visuals for its most popular tracks.

The Grammy-nominated artist has already shared videos for the Roddy Ricch-assisted "Cooped Up," "Insane," and "One Right Now" with The Weeeknd, and today, Post Malone returns with the colorful visuals for "I Like You (A Happier Song)," his bubbly collaboration with Doja Cat.



Antony Jones/Getty Images

The music video kicks off with Post Malone painting an abstract portrait of a woman, and while he's adding some color to the painting, an off-screen narrator says (in French), "My dear friends, come join me in the wonderful world of love." Shortly thereafter, Post is sucked into his painting and transported to a bright field that's filled with flowers and couples sharing intimate moments.

In the leadup to Doja Cat's verse, the Planet Her artist is seen running topless through the field of flowers, and after attaching some flower petals to her body, Doja serves as a model for Post Malone's portrait. The feel-good visuals are the perfect match for the upbeat track, and fans of the artists will undoubtedly enjoy all of the goofy and playful shots throughout the video.

Scroll back to the top to check out the vibrant and colorful visuals for Post Malone and Doja Cat's twelve carat toothache standout track "I Like You (A Happier Song)."