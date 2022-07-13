Doja Cat found herself at the center of a completely avoidable controversy last week as she called out Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp for leaking DMs between the two. As the story goes, Doja sent a DM to Schnapp, asking the 17-year-old for the contact information of his co-star Joseph Quinn. When Schnapp posted these DMs on his TikTok, Doja roasted the teenager during an Instagram live session and even said that his actions were weasely in nature.

"Like, that's like borderline snake s--t," Doja said. "That's like, weasel s--t. And like, I'm not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition—like I wouldn't imagine he is. Maybe he is?"





The internet was not on Doja's side on this one, at all. She was immediately flamed on Twitter as fans felt like she was being extremely unfair to someone who is virtually still a child. Others were uncomfortable with the fact that Doja Cat messaged the star in the first place. Either way, the superstar artist did not come out of this unscathed.

According to The Shade Room, the controversy even cost Doja some social media followers as she lost a total of 200K supporters across platforms. Meanwhile, Schnapp gained 1 million followers, which just goes to show who the support was going to this past week.





If there is anything to learn here, it's that social media is a powerful tool, and you never want to be the main character of any platform on any given day.