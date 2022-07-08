Doja Cat has found herself facing backlash, once again. The 26-year-old superstar was put on blast by Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp, 17, after sliding in his DM with a request to set her up with his co-star, Joseph Quinn. Schnapp shared the DM via TikTok, leading to a flurry of negative reaction. In the DM, Doja asked Noah to tell Quinn to "hmu" before the 17-year-old actor sent over his co-star's Instagram account.



In response, Doja Cat went on Instagram Live where she berated Schnapp for exposing her messages. She acknowledged that he is only a teenager, claiming that she's trying to be "super fair" in the way that she addressed the matter.

"When you're that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb shit," she wrote. "You fuck up relationships with people, you make mistakes -- like you're supposed to so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of fucked up so that I don't f--k up again."

Following the bit of grace she offered the actor, she called his actions "so unbelievably socially unaware and wack."

"Like, that's like borderline snake s--t," she continued. "That's like, weasel s--t. And like, I'm not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition—like I wouldn't imagine he is. Maybe he is?"

