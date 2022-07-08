It was just a few weeks ago that Doja Cat was exposed by DJ Akademiks as the podcast host shared DMs he got from the singer, who threw a slew of insults his way after he had reported on a past scandal of hers that earned her plenty of backlash from fans. Now, the performer has another online beef to settle, though it's with someone completely unexpected – Noah Schnapp from the hit Netflix original series, Stranger Things.

In case you missed it, the 17-year-old told his followers about a private message he had received from Doja, requesting that he pull some strings and get her in touch with his co-star, Joseph Quinn.

In response, the young star sent the Los Angeles native Quinn's Instagram account so she could DM him herself and went on to make a TikTok about the whole ordeal, which Doja didn't respond well to.

"When you're that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb shit," the 26-year-old said of Schnapp's content creation during a TikTok Live. "You f*ck up relationships with people, you make mistakes – like you're supposed to so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f*cked up so that I don't f*ck up again."





She went on to call out the Stranger Things star for being "so unbelievably socially unaware and whack."

"Like, that's like borderline snake shit," Doja told viewers. "That's like, weasel shit. And like, I'm not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition – like I wouldn't imagine he is. Maybe he is?"

While Doja seems to feel better after getting a few words off her chest, much of the internet is clowning her for lashing out at someone over a decade younger than her and expecting a teenager to seriously play the role of wingman. Check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

