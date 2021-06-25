Doja Cat Invites Fans To "Planet Her" Ft. The Weeknd, Young Thug, SZA, J.I.D, & Ariana Grande

Her latest single "Need To Know" continues to climb the charts and it's clear that Doja Cat has become Pop music's newest princess. Doja's career has gone from being a strange viral internet figure to an international, award-winning star, and she's soaking up every bit of her increasing fame. She's been hyping her futuristic Planet Her album for months and on Friday (June 25), Doja delivered.

Earlier this year in a sitdown interview with SZA, Doja described "Planet Her" as "giving divine feminine" while also speaking on the artists she chose to feature on the project. "It’s people that I respect and I’m extremely excited about having on the album and it’s a full-circle moment for me, basically. Just knowing that I have you on it is just sexy. It’s perfect,” she said. “I feel confident. It doesn’t feel like something out of myself, you know? I feel like I’m doing what I want to do.”

Doja kept her features minimal and they include artists like Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, J.I.D, and SZA. Stream Planet Her and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. WOMAN

2. NAKED

3. PAY DAY FEAT. YOUNG THUG

4. GET INTO IT (YUH)

5. NEED TO KNOW

6. I DON’T DO DRUGS FEAT. ARIANA GRANDE

7. LOVE TO DREAM

8. YOU RIGHT - DOJA CAT & THE WEEKND

9. BEEN LIKE THIS

10. OPTIONS FEAT. JID

11. AIN’T SH*T

12. IMAGINE

13. ALONE

14. KISS ME MORE FEAT. SZA

