Post Malone Is Back With "Twelve Carat Toothache" Ft. Gunna, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd & More

It has been two years since Post Malone delivered Hollywood's Bleeding and fans are excited about this release. The rap-rocker is preparing for fatherhood and as he gets ready for the new phase of his life, Malone has returned with Twelve Carat Toothache. The development of this record seems like a helluva journey for Malone who detailed his recording experience

"It was twelve hours in Malibu that I sat by myself in this dark room with my laptop and just made beats. For twelve hours," he said. "Did a bunch of mushrooms, made beats. And I was, 'Whoa, this is awesome.'... The album, from there, it just wrote itself." Posty said he had made so many songs bust this time, he "wanted to reflect more of" himself.

"So we went out there [to Malibu], and it was just so freeing. I was, 'I'm not scared to express myself or make music or write songs.' And I could just hang out."

Twelve Carat Toothache, a project that Post called "my favorite," features a number of noteworthy looks including Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, The Kid LAROI, and The Weeknd. Stream Post Malone's latest and let us know what you think.

