While she certainly knows a thing or two about thirst trapping, 26-year-old Doja Cat is also well-versed in the art of internet trolling – which is exactly what she did this weekend while flexing her provocative new "tattoo."

On Saturday (July 23), the "Boom" hitmaker hopped on her Instagram feed to share a new mirror selfie that she snapped while wearing a black bikini with a mesh cropped shirt layered on top, an eyebrow-raising pair of black slingback heels, and a sparkly cowboy hat.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"First tattoo ever, 7/23/22 I love it," Doja wrote in the caption, drawing attention to the palm-sized piece of artwork on her butt, which she gave a closer look at in the second slide.

Upon closer inspection, fans were able to realize that the California native's heart-shaped ink, complete with the words "Sex Goddess" in the middle, was not real at all. Instead, the Planet Her Grammy winner simply applied one of those "just add water" tattoos that are only semi-permanent.

"Got me in the first half, [not gonna lie]," one user wrote in the comments. Others were quick to clown Doja Cat's aforementioned questionable choice of footwear, writing things like, "Not the church heels," and "It's the kittens."





Doja Cat's eccentric personality has been shining through on her profile lately.

Recent uploads find the "Get Into It (Yuh)" singer modelling in the mirror with a full glamorous beat and a shaved head, making funny faces, practicing childhood-inspired nail art, and even giving us a glimpse inside her cat's litter box – no wonder she didn't want to DM Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn herself earlier this month.

Check out some of the photos for yourself below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.











