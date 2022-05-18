Post Malone Is "Cooped Up" In New Video With Roddy Ricch

Post Malone and Roddy Ricch are stuck in the bedroom for the new "Cooped Up" video.

Post Malone's fourth full-length album Twelve Carat Toothache is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the summer. Ever since the rapper announced the June 3rd release date for the album, fans have been eager to eat up any details of the upcoming drop. Post released "Cooped Up" to the world last week and now has given us a video to go along with it.

The video is one long, floating shot which follows Malone as he wanders around a wall-less bedroom. He gives minimal effort lip-syncing as strobes flash from the darkness surrounding the room. Nearing the end of the video, feature Roddy Ricch shows up and infuses some more energy into Post's melancholy pacing. The video ends with a group of red-clad dancers jumping around the two rappers.

Twelve Carat Toothache promises to contain features from more stars than just Ricch- Malone hinted that Doja Cat and The Kid LAROI would also be making appearances. Toothache will be following in the footsteps of the blockbuster 2019 album Hollywood's Bleeding, which included DaBaby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and many more. According to Post, his new album will be his "most honest" record to date.

Take a look at the "Cooped Up" video above, and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments.