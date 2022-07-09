Nas has been on a roll as of late. Since his return to music after a six-year hiatus with the Kanye West-produced NASIR, the legendary New York rapper has been releasing an album a year– 2019's The Lost Tapes 2, 2020's King's Disease, and 2021's King's Disease II. He also released Magic last year, a 9-song project with the song "Wave Gods," which features A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.

Apparently, Nas and Premier enjoyed working together, because it seems like there's more coming from the two of them. In a post on Twitter, DJ Premier teased a new song, captioning it, "7/15 @Nas."

Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

In the video, Premier focuses his camera on the CD case for Nas's iconic 1994 album Illmatic. He then whip-pans the camera to show a door which reads, "Control Room B." The teaser clearly has gotten fans excited, many hoping the video represents just the tip of the iceberg. "Please be the collab album we've been waiting for since 1994 and not just a single," wrote @AJohnsonHist. Others commended Nas on his high-rate output. "Nas work ethic right now is nuts," wrote @DebatingHipHop_. Not only has Nas been putting out a ton of new music, but he's also about to tour with the Wu-Tang Clan in August.

DJ Premier's also been busy. Earlier this year, Kanye teased a song with Pusha T, The Game, and Premier, and Premier appeared on Logic's single "Vinyl Days" in May. Recently, he was vocal about the fashion brand Zara stealing Gang Starr's logo, trying to lend his soapbox to the smaller artists who have been accusing the brand of design theft.

Check out the teaser of Premier and Nas's collab below.